Route 15 north in Westport reopens following crash

A crash closed part of Route 15 north in Westport, near Exit 42 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut State Police reported the closure around 9:30 p.m. As of 10:45 p.m., the road had been reopened.

Injuries were reported, however the extent of them is unknown at this time.

No further details were immediately available.

