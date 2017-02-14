Hair salons abruptly close, leaving employees without work

A chain of local hair salons has shut down abruptly, devastating its employees.

The shelves at Image Company Hair Salon in Cheshire were still stocked full of products, and there was even a sign suggesting buying a salon gift card for Valentine’s Day, yet the doors are closed for good, apparently.

There's a handwritten note on the door that says the salon is closed for good, along with other locations, leaving the employees without a job or a reason why.

"We didn't know anything was wrong, we had no idea,” said Victoria Mikulski, who is a former stylist at Image Company.

She said employees found out the salon was no longer in the hair business by a text from one of the salon's manager's a week ago.

"So Tuesday night I showed to claim my personal belongings that were still remaining in the building and right when got there the police showed up as well. Come to find out, the owner was sitting in his car in the parking and he sent the police in because we were trespassing,” Mikulski said.

Along with the Cheshire location, the salons two facilities in Glastonbury and one in Wallingford closed as well. There were 50 employees in all.

"There's a lot of talent behind those doors, my heart's broken,” Mikulski said.

To add insult to injury, Mikulski says employees are still owed several paychecks.

"So they owe us two and a half paychecks and I went to try to cash mine at the Webster Bank and they keep giving me these letters stating that the check cannot be honored,” Mikulski said.

Stylists have posted their business cards on the front doors, trying to notify clients.

In the meantime, Mikulski is looking for another job.

"I'm devastated, I’m totally devastated, because I have a mortgage, I have a son and this my passion, this isn't just a regular job for me, most of all I care about my clients,” Mikulski said.

Eyewitness News attempted to contact the salons owners, but was unable to reach them.

Mikulski has contacted the Department of Labor for help, and said she also she plans to file a police report.

