Arrest made after construction flagger struck by a vehicle

Christopher Hand was arrested for striking a construction flagger with his vehicle in Tolland early Wednesday morning. (Tolland Alert/state police photo)

A man was arrested for hitting a road construction flagger on Route 195 in Tolland early Wednesday morning.

State police said they charged Christopher Hand, 40, of Mansfield, with disobeying an officer's signal, engaging in a police pursuit and evading responsibility.

The incident occurred along Route 195, also known as Merrow Road, right near the exit 68 off ramp from Interstate 84 around just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to troopers, the call came across as a car versus a pedestrian.

Officials said a Life Star emergency helicopter was initially called to transport the victim; however, it was canceled due to a delay. The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. The injuries were described as minor.

Hand, however, had fled the scene and engaged a trooper in a brief pursuit.

According to investigators, the impact of the crash threw the victim nearly 27 feet from the road and over a guardrail.

Route 195 was closed in the area temporarily. It has reopened, but crews remain on scene to investigate. Drivers coming through the area could experience some traffic delays.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident as well.

Added to Hand's charges was a failure to meet the minimum insurance requirements.

His bond was set at $7,500.

He is scheduled to face a judge on Feb. 27 in Rockville.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.