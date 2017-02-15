Restaurant fire affecting other nearby businesses in Hartford

Crews on the scene of a fire along Park Street in Hartford. (WFSB)

Fire broke out at a business on Park Street in Hartford Wednesday morning. (WFSB photo)

Several fire departments were called to a fire on Park Street in Hartford Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the Mar-y-Tierra restaurant located at 693 Park St. just before 5 a.m. according to fire officials.

Park Street was closed but has since reopened.

Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke and alerted firefighters at the nearby Engine 8 Company. The fire was literally a few doors down from the fire department.

Capt. Raul Ortiz of the Hartford Fire Department told Eyewitness News that the call from the eyewitness made transition time a lot easier.

"They saw smoke coming from three storefronts," Ortiz said.

"We're not in good shape right now," said William Mercado, owner of Mar-y-Tierra.

Mercado said he was in disbelief that his family's restaurant was ruined by fire.

Fire officials said the main body of the fire was in a rear kitchen. Smoke had extended through multiple storefronts along the street.

The fire quickly grew to a second alarm with a request of additional crews to the scene.

Firefighters said they were able to douse the flames before they reached a next door travel agency and clothing boutique. It took about 30 minutes.

"Thank God it just stayed in a small location it didn’t get any worse inside," Mercado said.

Firefighters said they believe everyone was able to get out of the building safely and no injuries were reported.

Mercado said his restaurant closed around midnight the night before.

He said it will be awhile before repairs can be made and it will reopen.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.