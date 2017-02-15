Millennials are the worst drivers, according to AAA

Young millennials are the riskiest drivers, but the blame could be shared all around, according to a new AAA study.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said almost 90 percent of drivers between the ages of 19 and 24, engaged in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days.

AAA said "risky driving" included texting while driving, speeding and running red lights.

Fifty percent of drivers in that group admitted to running a red light in the past month.

The numbers put the group at the top of the auto club's worst behaved drivers list.

“As disturbing as this may be, equally disturbing is the fact that the millennials behaving badly are hardly alone,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in greater Hartford. “Before you start finger pointing, look in the mirror. The study found the majority of drivers of all ages have also engaged in the same risky behaviors in the last 30 days.”

The study was part of AAA's annual Traffic Safety Culture index, which showed that U.S. traffic deaths jumped 7 percent in 2015 to more than 35,000. The increase was the largest single-year jump in five decades, AAA said.

Here's AAA's breakdown of drivers who reported engaging in speeding, red light running or texting while driving within the last 30 days:

Drivers ages 19-24: 88.4 percent Drivers ages 25-39: 79.2 percent Drivers ages 40-59: 75.2 percent Drivers ages 16-18: 69.3 percent Drivers ages 75+: 69.1 percent Drivers ages 60-74: 67.3 percent

“Alarmingly, some of the drivers ages 19 to 24 believe that their dangerous driving behavior is acceptable,” said Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety executive director. “It’s critical that these drivers understand the potentially deadly consequences of engaging in these types of behaviors and that they change their behavior and attitudes in order to reverse the growing number of fatalities on U.S. roads.”

The complete study was published in February 2017.

