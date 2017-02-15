Danbury police conclude that man waving Trump sign at high school won't face charges

A man accused of causing a stir and waving a pro-President Donald Trump sign at Danbury High School will not face charges.

The incident happened on Jan. 20, the same day as Trumps inauguration, according to police.

Officers said eyewitness statements and evidence showed a man, who appeared to be drunk, waiving a Trump sign as the vehicle he was a passenger in pulled into the parking lot of the school.

However, police said the man was actually there to pick up a student.

They said he left the vehicle, still waving the sign, and spoke with some students and adults in the lot.

Several young people, whom police believe were students, didn't like the sign.

An argument ensued during which the man with the sign made a reference to illegal immigrants being out of the country.

As he walked back to the car, the youths approached him and the argument became physical.

No one was seriously hurt.

Police said the man did not want to press charges against the young people who were involved.

Officers said after reviewing the evidence and videos from the scene, and along with suspected public intoxication, they applied for an arrest warrant for the man. However, it was not approved by the court.

Police said as a result, the case was closed.

