Mother arrested in burned toddler case

A mother has been arrested in connection with serious burns suffered by a toddler in Rocky Hill.

Police said Shamique Martin, 26, was charged with falsely reporting an incident, making a false statement, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons.

She's the second person to be arrested in the case.

Police said they arrested 27-year-old Shamel Davis immediately following the incident, which happened earlier this month.

Investigators determined that Martin misled medical personnel and detectives and did not provide immediate medical treatment for the child, which placed the child in additional danger.

Police said Martin is a licensed nurse and was aware of the severity of the child's injuries.

Emergency crews responded to Martin's apartment on Cold Springs Road on Feb. 4 for a report of a child being burned from an electrical fire.

The child's condition was serious. The child remained hospitalized on Wednesday.

The incident was determined to have taken place during the early morning hours of Feb. 4. The child was later brought to a hospital by a family member.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene and received inconsistent information from eyewitnesses.

They focused on the last adult to have contact with the child, which was Davis. Davis was said to be an acquaintance of Martin.

Davis was charged with risk of injury to a minor, second-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with police, tampering with evidence, third-degree arson and second-degree issuing a false statement.

He remains in custody following a court appearance on Feb. 6.

Martin's bond was set at $50,000.

She'll face a judge in New Britain on Thursday.

