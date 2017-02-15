Escaped dog runs into Hamden school, bites child, teacher

A 5-year-old student and a teacher were bitten by a dog in Hamden on Wednesday. (WFSB photo)

A bull dog that escaped from a vehicle ran into an elementary school in Hamden and bit a 5-year-old student and a teacher, according to police.

Officers said Leon Mitchell, 46, had just brought his child to the Helen Street School on Helen Street when his 7-month-old dog jumped out of the car.

Once inside the school, the children were excited to see the dog, however authorities said the dog also got excited and bit a 5-year-old in the leg. It also bit a teacher who attempted to get control of the animal. A second teacher then came and was able to remove the dog.

Her injuries were limited to a finger.

The child was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

"I just was shocked, I don't understand how a dog can get into a school," said Rebecka Sasso, of Hamden. Her son is in kindergarten and she said she found out about the attack on Wednesday afternoon.

"I don't think it was handled pretty well, I think they should have notified the parents about what happened at least let us know all the kids are safe, precautions were taken, no other child was injured," Sasso said.

The dog, which was current with its required shots, was brought to the North Haven Animal Shelter and put in off-property quarantine. It will remain there for 14 days, in accordance with a state mandate.

A letter was sent home to parents to inform them about the incident.

Hamden animal control officers are still investigating the incident, according to police. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4080.

