CT State Police caught dog wandering on Route 8

Troopers were found this dog wandering on Route 8 in Southbury. (Connecticut State Police Facebook)

Connecticut State Police troopers were able to nab a dog loose on Route 8 in Waterbury early Tuesday morning.

Troopers spotted a “suspicious party strolling in the median” on the northbound side of Route 8 near exit 35 around midnight.

“The trooper stopped his cruiser in the median and attempted to make contact with the suspect, however the suspect suddenly fled in an attempt to elude the trooper,” Connecticut State Police posted on its Facebook page.

The “suspect,” who was “described as being furry with four legs and a bushy tail,” started running southbound in the direction of Intestate 84.

The dog “ended up in a hairy situation stuck in the travel lanes on the upper deck of I-84 eastbound.”

However, two tractor-trailer trucks helped troopers to stop traffic in the area and catch the dog.

“With the assistance of two tractor trailer trucks, the troopers were able to stop traffic on the upper deck and corral the suspect. Using the sheen of his hair and lessons learned from Derek Zoolander, one of the troopers was able to flip his hair back and forth mesmerizing the suspect. Once mesmerized, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident,” Connecticut State Police posted on its Facebook page.

Police were able to determine who the dog belonged to and returned the animal to her parents.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.