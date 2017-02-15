Family, friends raise money for teen shot in Vernon

We've been hearing a lot about layoffs these days, and lawmakers are finding ways to cut the budget, including union concessions.More >
We've been hearing a lot about layoffs these days, and lawmakers are finding ways to cut the budget, including union concessions.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
Two people on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Cheshire.More >
Two people on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Cheshire.More >
A motor vehicle crashed into outdoor seating at a restaurant in downtown New Haven on Friday afternoon.More >
A motor vehicle crashed into outdoor seating at a restaurant in downtown New Haven on Friday afternoon.More >
Authorities identified University of Hartford student, who was seriously injured after falling from the waterfall area at Enders State Forest on Thursday afternoon.More >
Authorities identified University of Hartford student, who was seriously injured after falling from the waterfall area at Enders State Forest on Thursday afternoon.More >
A Manchester doctor is facing sexual assault charges for touching a patient, saying it was part of an exam.More >
A Manchester doctor is facing sexual assault charges for touching a patient, saying it was part of an exam.More >
A school employee in Pennsylvania is facing charges after police said he picked up a student by the neck and carried him down the hall.More >
A school employee in Pennsylvania is facing charges after police said he picked up a student by the neck and carried him down the hall.More >
In the first surgery of it's kind in India, a mother has donated her uterus to her 21-year-old daughterMore >
In the first surgery of it's kind in India, a mother has donated her uterus to her 21-year-old daughter.More >