Family, friends raise money for teen shot in Vernon

A Vernon teenager who was shot in the head is expected to make a full recovery, and now friends and family are coming together to raise money and show their support.

Pierce Montie’s mother was outside the high school on Wednesday, as a group came together to sell bracelets in support of her son.

“He's going to live. Thank God. He's going to live. That's the main thing," Kim Macca said about her son Pierce.

He was shot in the head a few weeks ago during a live rap session that was streaming on Instagram.

Police said 19-year-old Joey Maddox allegedly pulled the trigger while at Montie’s home, thinking the gun was empty, as he said he wanted to hear the “click.”

On Wednesday, the group was outside the high school, holding signs that said “Montie strong” and “Stay strong Pierce.”

Macca said she is grateful for all of the prayers and support, as this has been the worst two weeks she’s ever gone through.

“I feel relieved knowing my child is going to live,” Macca said.

The family is trying to raise money for medical bills, and future expenses. A family friend made bracelets that say “Prayers to the family” and “Stay Strong Pierce,” and are being sold for $1 each.

“These are basically made around him. They have baseballs on them because he played baseball for five years, he loves the Yankees and there's music because he freestyles and raps,” said Ashley Mytych, who designed the bracelets.

Fundraisers have also been set up to help the family.

There will be a fundraiser on March 2 at the Friendly’s in Vernon. It is an all-day event. Guests can print the flyer and bring it to the restaurant and 25 percent of their purchase will go to help the family. To print the flyer, click here.

