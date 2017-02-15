Snow clean-up continues in New Haven

Winter Storm Diana might be long gone, but in the Elm City the clean-up continues.

Plow and tow trucks were continuing to work in tandem to clear the streets on Wednesday. Before they could clear the snow, they needed to clear out the cars.

The city has put up signs, letting people know about the parking ban and the towing, but still plenty didn't seem to get the message.

On Wednesday morning, crews worked on 20 streets in the hill neighborhood, focusing on widening small streets and narrow roads.

With parked cars out of the way, on Hallock Street, a pay-loader pushed and scraped away the snow, dropping it into the back of waiting dump trucks which carted it away.

"You have to have everything cleared, need people to come to the hospitals, a lot of people park, many times you just chose the first parking spot you see,” said Carlos Felix.

He said many times when he brings his mother to medical appointment, he parks on the street.

On Wednesday, he didn’t.

While dozens either didn't see or just simply ignored the signs, Felix says while it might be a hassle, it’s the only way to get the heaping piles of snow out of here.

"They're just doing their job, can't get mad at them,” Felix said.

If you did get your car towed, you'll have to call police to find out where it is, and it’s not cheap.

There is a $77 tow fee, plus taxes and surcharges.

