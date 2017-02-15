Mother of baby thrown off Arrigoni Bridge takes stand in court

Wednesday was a dramatic day three in the murder trial of the man accused of throwing his 7-month-old baby boy off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown.

On Wednesday, baby Aaden’s mother, who is Tony Moreno’s ex-girlfriend, took the stand, sharing details of her relationship with Moreno, and the few short months she had with her son.

"He wanted to get married and I was on the fence about it,” said Adrienne Oyola, Aaden’s mom.

She told the court room that Moreno had, in the past, told her he could make she and her baby disappear at any time.

She said in the weeks before Aaden’s death, she feared for her life as well as the life of her son, even filing for a temporary restraining order against Moreno.

A permanent one was rejected by a judge citing a lack of imminent harm.

On the night of July 5, 2015, Oyola received a flurry of alarming text messages from Moreno, which were read in court.

Also revealed during trial was a note Moreno had saved in his phone, written to his son. As it was read aloud the 23-year-old appeared visibly shaken for the first time.

"I loved you so much. You drove me crazy sometimes but you were one of the best things that ever happened to me,” the message said, as it was read by Marisa DePhillips, executive secretary to chief state's attorney.

Testimony is set to continue on Thursday with closing arguments scheduled for next Tuesday.

If convicted, Moreno faces 70 years in prison.

