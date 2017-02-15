Trending colder, and storm-free... soon, back to the 50s!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

While sunny this morning, some clouds will develop as the day progresses… there will also be a chance for an isolated snow shower or some flurries, too. Temperature-wise, we top out in the mid-30s in many spots but a breeze will make it feel a tad chiller.

Tomorrow/Friday is quiet, mostly sunny, less windy…

The weekend forecast is still on track: storm-free with a warming trend that takes us into the 50s by Sunday.

Overall, a very quiet weather pattern over the coming days.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY & TOMORROW

Today will be partly sunny, blustery and seasonably cold. The northwesterly wind will gust to over 30 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few locations could reach the 40 degree mark, especially in Southern Connecticut. Flurries and a few snow showers will be scattered about the state during the afternoon hours.

The mercury will drop to 15-25 degrees tonight under clearing skies. Wind chill temperatures will dip into the single digits and teens.

Tomorrow will be breezy and chilly with highs ranging from the lower 30s in the Litchfield Hills to near 40 at the coast. However, we can expect plenty of sunshine as a ridge of high pressure approaches New England from the west. The wind will drop off quickly Friday evening.

The combination of clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens in many outlying areas tomorrow night.

A TASTE OF SPRING THIS WEEKEND…

Saturday will be a very nice day. High pressure will drift through New England. That means we’ll enjoy sunny skies and light winds. After a cold morning, temperatures are expected to reach the 40s in the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.

By Sunday afternoon, we’ll enjoy temperatures we normally expect in late March, or early spring! Highs Sunday afternoon will likely range from the 40s in the Litchfield Hills to 50-55 in many locations! It’ll be a nice looking day too with partly sunny skies at the very least. A light to moderate northwesterly breeze will pick up during the afternoon.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The European Model is forecasting a return to colder weather Sunday night and Monday then a warming trend by Tuesday. However, another guidance model, the GFS, is forecasting a continuation of mild weather through midweek. For now, we will lean toward the GFS solution. Therefore, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies for Monday and highs well up in the 40s. We may get a period of rain on Tuesday as a storm races by to our north. Temperatures could reach 50 degrees with a fairly strong southwesterly flow. A return to fair weather is expected by midweek. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with highs well up in the 40s.

WINTER STORM DIANA RECAP…

Winter Storm Diana began Sunday morning. It brought a period of moderate to heavy snow followed by a period of freezing rain and rain for much of the state. There was a light wintry mix last night and a few snow showers and snow squalls in parts of the state this morning.

Total snowfall generally ranged from 3-8” in Connecticut. If you are looking for specific snowfall totals here are some links:

On the heels of Winter Storm Diana, we had powerful winds today. The WIND ADVISORY was upgraded to a HIGH WIND WARNING across all of Southern Connecticut. We had gusts to 60 or near 60 mph in Bridgeport, West Haven, and New London Ledge. At one point this afternoon, 8,000 Eversource customers were without power.

Cold temperatures accompanied the strong winds. Highs today were in the low and middle 30s across much of the state. Wind chill temperatures were in the teens and 20s, but they occasionally dipped into the single digits.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

