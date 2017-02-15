CT students create a resource for refugees

While the debate over travel bans and immigration continues, some students in Connecticut aren't discussing whether someone should be here.

Instead, the students at the CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering are more focused on helping those who already are in the United States.

"We thought that it was important to try to help people who should feel like they fit in with us,” said Emily Ngo, a ninth-grade student at the school, who helped create an online program with her classmates.

"Actually, my parents were both refugees from the Vietnamese War so I kind of found a connection with the Syrian refugees who came,” Ngo said.

The color-coded map of greater Hartford shows hospitals, schools, banks and so much more, and it was designed specifically for Syrian refugees in the region.

"When we made it on Google Maps, we're able to share it with anybody who has a link. So just by simply giving these refugees the link, they're able to access the map and all the content on it,” said Gianna Guzzo, a ninth-grade student.

"I was from Egypt and me and my family decided to come when I was four and we started fresh, we started new,” said 11th grade student Eslam Elgazar.

The program was designed to make it easier to find anything someone would need, if they were also dealing with a language barrier, but it also taught the students a thing or two.

"My favorite part of the project was probably finding a bunch of new places in the greater Hartford area that I never knew existed,” said ninth-grader Corrin Pruitt.

While it's already online and been introduced to some families, the students still aren't satisfied.

"We are pretty proud but we still feel like there's more than can be done - we did do this little project that did have an impact but there's still so much more than we can do to help out families,” Guzzo said.

