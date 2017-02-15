PD: Man, woman charged in Falls Village bank robbery

Rachelle Winter and Eric Sheridan have been arrested (CT State Police)

A man and woman were arrested on Wednesday following a bank robbery in Falls Village.

Police said the robbery happened at a bank on Main Street, a little before 3 p.m.

The suspected vehicle was seen on Route 44, which then sped off from police.

The car ultimately crashed into a tree. Route 44 was temporarily closed because of the crash.

On Thursday, police identified the couple as Rachelle Winter and Eric Sheridan. They were arrested and treated for minor injuries.

Sheridan, of Putnam, was charged with violation of probation. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to face charges related to the bank robbery when he appears in court.

Winter was charged with hindering prosecution, conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit robbery and was held on a $250,000 bond.

