Lawmakers hold public hearing on helmet law

The Transportation Committee held a public hearing on Wednesday about a bill that would make helmets mandatory for motorcycle riders.

Doctors from Connecticut Children Medical Center say helmets save lives and prevent injuries, and without one a motorcycle rider is 40 percent more likely to suffer a fatal head injury.

Those who ride said they should be the ones to decide.

"We are not anti-helmet, we are anti-helmet law, so we don't need a law for adults. Obviously helmets are a safety feature, a safety apparel, we don't need to be told that,” said Robert Vincent, of Connecticut Motorcycle Riders Association.

Helmets were mandatory in Connecticut up until 1976.

