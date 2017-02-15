Man's call for safer New Haven neighborhood brings results

Neighbors say this intersection needs some changes to make it safer (WFSB)

A New Haven father's fight to make his family's neighborhood safer has ended with a victory.

On Wednesday night, the city agreed tonight to add stop signs to the intersection of Russell and Clifton streets.

Currently, Russell Street has stop signs, but Clifton does not.

When William Manning believed a safety issue in his New Haven neighborhood was putting children in danger, he felt the need to take action.

“This has been on our agenda for a long time,” he said.

His concerns stemmed from crashes near his home at that intersection.

Twice over the last six months, cars smashed through their fence, once in September, and then again just last month.

For years, Manning asked New Haven for two additional stop signs at the intersection to make it a four-way stop.

The city initially said no but Manning didn't give up.

“Safety is a number one concern,” Manning said.

So he started a petition, and after the most recent crash, city leaders changed their tune.

On Wednesday night, the Department of Transportation, Traffic and Parking officials explained why the city should follow Manning’s advice, and the commissioners unanimously voted to finally make the intersection a four-way stop.

“That makes me feel good about living in the city, getting a response that was properly due. It really is a home run all the way around,” Manning said.

Interim New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell is Manning’s friend and neighbor.

He said the family’s determination showed how democracy is supposed to work.

“It's about the people saying what's important to them, working with their local government and getting results,” Campbell said.

Manning said he doesn’t feel like a hero, but just a guy who helped make his neighbors and family a little safer.

“We don't have to worry about our daughter being alarmed every time she hears screeching wheels,” Manning said.

There is no set date for when the stop signs will be added, but city leaders say it will happen very soon.

