911 calls released following death of malnourished, abused teen who had autism

Manchester police say three people were killed and two others injured in a serious overnight crash on Route 44.More >
Three people have been transported to the hospital after an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Friday afternoon.More >
The Portland Police Bureau said there have been two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and investigators are working with police in Beaverton and Milwaukie on similar cases.More >
Although the Big E is a few months away, you can start looking forward to the lineup of entertainers that will be performing for their opening weekend in September.More >
Firefighters battling a brush fire near the Appalachian Trail in western Connecticut have been dealing with another threat this week - rattlesnakes.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
The on-ramp to Interstate 84 eastbound at exit 28 in Southington is closed because of a tractor trailer rollover.More >
We've been hearing a lot about layoffs these days, and lawmakers are finding ways to cut the budget, including union concessions.More >
Sunday will be as pretty as this Saturday afternoon was. A veil of high clouds may spread over the state as the day progresses; however, there will be enough sun to be able to say “wow; it’s nice!”More >
