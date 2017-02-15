911 calls released following death of malnourished, abused teen who had autism

Katiria Tirado is in police custody after her son, who has autism, died on Tuesday morning. (Hartford police photo)

A Hartford mother was taken into police custody after her son, who has autism, died on Feb 14.

Katiria Tirado, 33, faced a judge on Thursday.

According to police, Katiria Tirado called 911 around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday because her son was vomiting and had "gall stones."

Katiria Tirado's 17-year-old son, Matthew Tirado, was brought to the hospital and died shortly after.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Hartford police were notified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that there was suspicious body trauma and what appeared to be a severe case of malnutrition with Matthew Tirado. The office said he was approximately 5'9" tall and weighed around 84 pounds.

Tirado said she noticed her son was losing weight a month ago, and according to court documents, she "didn't seek medical attention and began giving him weight gaining protein powder."

Hartford police observed Matthew's body and said they noticed multiple cuts and bruises on his face, torso and arms. They said they found signs of physical abuse and "extreme physical conditioning."

Also according to court documents, the teen had three broken ribs (which appeared to be an old injury), a laceration to the head, several bruises and contusions on his upper body, a pattern type injury to his upper back and bed sores."

His mother says the cut on his head was from a speaker that fell on him two weeks ago and that "she put a band aid on the injury."

Mathew's father was also in the courtroom and says the last time he saw his son was last August.

“I don't know what happened, why she did it. I want to know what happened, why she did this if she did,” said Pedro Gomez.

Katiria Tirado was arrested on Wednesday night and is being held on a $200,000 bond. She was charged with cruelty to persons.

On Thursday, family and friends said they weren't allowed to see the teen and that he was being kept from them. They said they would have helped had they known that his mother wasn't providing for him.

"That's just an innocent little angel, like a newborn, he didn't talk, he was autistic, he was always quiet," said a family friend Brenda Medina.

"I'm still in shock to be honest. I had no clue what was going on. No clue," said family friend Eric Mendez.

Matthew Tirado's 9-year-old sister was found by police and appeared to be in good health. She was brought to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center to be evaluated and will remain in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

The official cause of death for Matthew Tirado will be determined by the medical examiner.

Katiria Tirado has not been charged in Matthew Tirado's death, but police said her charges could change based on the cause of death.

Mathew Tirado was a Hartford Public Schools student who attended Oak Hill School in Bristol.

Hartford school officials released a statement that said "The news of his passing breaks our hearts. Our condolences go out to his family in this time of sorrow.”

To hear the 911 calls, click here.

