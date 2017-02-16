Meriden man dies after being hit by car in Wallingford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Meriden man dies after being hit by car in Wallingford

A Meriden man has died after he was hit by a car last month in the Yalesville section of Wallingford.

Police said Frederick S. Krampitz, 74, was hit by a car in February while he was trying to cross Main Street, near Route 68.

The driver of the car was a 57-year-old Wallingford resident. Police Dispatch confirmed driver remained on scene during the investigation. 

