Mother, baby doing well after roadside delivery

Trooper Charles Lavoie helped care for a mother and her newborn baby shortly after the child was born in Route 5/15 in Hartford. (WFSB photo)

Gelaih Murphy was born on Route 5/15 in Hartford on Thursday. (WFSB photo)

State police responded to a 911 call on Thursday morning for a woman in labor on the highway.

Dispatchers told Eyewitness News that Imani Crawford, a passenger in a car on Route 5/15 Northbound on the Wethersfield/Hartford line, gave birth to a baby girl.

Troopers said call came in just before 1:30 a.m. Dispatchers prompted the driver, who placed the call, to pull over. The driver was near exit 87.

Dispatchers said the baby was born shortly before troopers arrived.

State police said Trooper Charles Lavoie helped care for Crawford and baby Gelaih Murphy before they were transported to the hospital.

He was on the phone with them until troopers arrived and he credits his training with state police, but said he is also a dad and was happy to help.

"The person that I was on the phone with was very excited so I did my best to stay calm in my tone to bring their level of excitement down," Lavoie said. "I'm a father of two, I have a newborn son at home, three-weeks old, so of course I studied up on that just in case."

Crawford and Gelaih were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, where they are doing great.

