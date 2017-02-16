Police surveillance nets hundreds of bags of heroin

Police said they seized more than 700 of bags of heroin and 56 grams of cocaine in a bust this week. (Hartford police photo)

Complaints about drug trafficking and an increase in heroin-related overdose deaths led to an operation that netted more than 700 bags of heroin.

Hartford police said they arrested 26-year-old Wilbert Ruperto and 25-year-old Braulino Maysonet after the operation.

Detectives said the surveillance operation on Wednesday focused on the city's south end.

The investigation led to a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on John St.

They said they seized two semi-automatic pistols, ammunition, 746 bags of heroin, 101 grams of powdered heroin, 56 grams of cocaine, more than $16,000, digital scales and packaging materials.

Ruperto was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, criminal possession of a pistol, altering the ID of a firearm, reckless driving, evading responsibility, attempted assault on police, interfering with police and not having a license.

Maysonet was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and altering a firearm ID.

