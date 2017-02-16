Several car windows smashed in West Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Several car windows smashed in West Haven

Police were investigating the windows of several cars were smashed in West Haven overnight. (WFSB file photo) Police were investigating the windows of several cars were smashed in West Haven overnight. (WFSB file photo)
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

Police were investigating the windows of several cars were smashed in West Haven overnight.

Officers received several reports of smashed vehicle windows in the area of West Shore near Pagels School during the early Thursday morning hours.

There were no items taken from the vehicles. 

Police said the motive for the crime appears to be "vandalism." 

Anyone who information about  the incidents is asked to call the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3900.  

