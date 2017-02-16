Towns urge residents to clear hydrants

Shelton firefighters were forced to dig out hydrants in 2015. (WFSB file)

Nearly a week after Blizzard Chris and Winter Storm Diana, towns are urging homeowners to clear fire hydrants of snow.

Officials in Avon sent out a plea to residents on Thursday.

"The Fire Department is looking for your help," the town said. "Due to the abundant snowfall over recent weeks, many of the fire hydrants are now buried."

The town said the fire department is asking people and businesses to adopt a hydrant to keep it clear and visible.

"If you believe there is a hydrant close by but you cannot locate it, please call the Fire Marshal's office at 860-409-4316 or your local water company," the town said. "We appreciate your assistance."

