Deer rescued after getting stuck between fence and stone wall

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut firefighters rescued a deer that got stuck between a fence and a stone wall on Thursday morning.  

Members of the made the rescue on Mountain Wood Drive.

Following the rescue by firefighters, the deer ran off. 

