2 Bonefish Grills, 1 Carrabba's in CT to close

The parent company for Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's Italian Grill announced the closure of three stores in Connecticut on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Bloomin' Brands, which is the parent company, confirmed that the Bonefish grills in Newington and South Windsor as well as the Carrabba's in Manchester were closing for good.

"Closing a restaurant, especially three, was a very difficult decision and was based solely on business circumstances. This has no reflection on the employees or their service," Elizabeth Watts, who is the director of Media & Community Relations, said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said some "team members will have the opportunity to transfer to open positions at a sister restaurant," but all employees will receive severance.

"We got called in for an emergency meeting with barely any notice," said Joshua Desrosiers, who was line cook at Carrabba's Italian Grill in Manchester, said.

Desrosiers said he and other employees of the restaurant were called in at 10 a.m. and given the news.

"We're not opening anymore that we're going to be closing definitely today," Desrosiers said.

Decision that Desrosiers said affects more than just him.

"It's a little upsetting because I am a full-time employee. This job is my livelihood," Desrosiers said. "I have a family to support."

Desrosiers said it also hurts his coworkers.

"There's a lot of people here with kids," Desrosiers said. "They don't have other jobs."

Customers who purchased have Bonefish Grill gift cards can call the Bloomin' BrandsGuest Relations at 866-880-2226 or customerservice@bonefishgril.com to switch out the cards for ones "that can be used at our other restaurants."

Customers who purchased have Carrabba's gift cards can use them at other Carrabba's restaurants.

In addition to Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's, Bloomin' Brands owns the popular Outback Steakhouse and the Fleming’s steak chain.

Bloomin' Brands bills itself as one of the world's largest dining companies with 100,000 employees working at 1,500 restaurants around the country.

