Woodbridge police warn residents of bobcats

A bobcat, not the one pictured, was spotted in Woodbridge. (WFSB File Photo)

Police in Woodbridge posted on their social media page warning residents of bobcats throughout the town.

Police said the bobcats were spotted on include Rimmon Road, Peck Hill Road, and most recently on Newton Road.

According the Department of Environmental Protection, also known as DEEP, the bobcat population has increased in past years.

DEEP also warned residents that bobcats are most active “just after dusk and before dawn, and are patient hunters, meaning that they spend significant time crouching, waiting, stalking, and then ambushing their prey. Their diet ranges from rabbits, squirrels, woodchucks, and white-tail deer, to domestic livestock and poultry.”

Bobcat attacks on humans are “extremely rare.” However, if confronted by a bobcat, DEEP warns residents to keep as much space as possible from the cat, protect children and pets, avoid running away, and make noise to scare the cat away.

Police advise residents to call police if they see a sick, injured, or roaming animal, at Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.

