Lottery ticket sold in CT worth $50,000

There's a $50,000 winner out there.

According to Connecticut Lottery officials, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was drawn on Wednesday.

Derek Wong, a lottery specialist with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, said the ticket was sold at OHM Grocery Mart Inc. on the Boston Post Road in Orange.

Lottery officials did not identify the winner because consent was not given.

More information on the Connecticut Lottery's games can be found on its website.

