Tuesday was the second day of the trial for a father accused of murdering his own son, allegedly throwing the 7-month-old off the Arrigoni Bridge.

Police, doctors take stand in day 2 of Middletown father's trial

Wednesday was a dramatic day three in the murder trial of the man accused of throwing his 7-month-old baby boy off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown.

Baby Aaden was killed in July of 2015 (WFSB/submitted photo)

Mother of baby thrown off Arrigoni Bridge takes stand in court

Father accused of murder says he "dropped" his baby from Arrigoni Bridge

Tony Moreno took the stand in court on Thursday (WFSB)

The father accused of killing his own son took the stand in his murder trial on Thursday.

Tony Moreno told jurors that he dropped his son accidentally off the Arrigoni Bridge in July of 2015, before plunging into the Connecticut River himself.

In court on Thursday, Moreno reenacted what he says happened on the night of July 5, 2015 with his 7-month-old son Aaden. The child's mother took the stand on Wednesday.

He was visibly emotional in court on Thursday while telling the court room what happened.

Court was adjourned early after the defense requested more time to consult with Moreno.

Before the dramatic demonstration, Moreno told the court he had battled depression for years, and felt he didn’t deserve to be a part of Aaden's life.

"I was sorry that I failed,” Moreno said. “That I failed as a father.”

He said the night of the incident he intended on committing suicide.

Throughout the trial, the state has contended that Moreno threw Aaden off the bridge before jumping himself, in part because of a volatile relationship with Adrienne Oyola, his ex-girlfriend and Aaden’s mother.

Moreno maintains he only had intentions of killing himself, not Aaden, when he walked onto the bridge that fateful summer night.

Moreno will continue his testimony on Friday before being cross-examined by the state. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday.

