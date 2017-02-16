2.16.17 Seasonal Winter Salad

Seasonal Winter Salad

From James O'Shea at the West Street Grill

Ingredients:

1 Lb Small Potatoes, Boiled till tender sliced into quarter inch rounds

2 fennel Bulbs trimmed and shaved fine or cut into paper thin slices on a mandolin

4 oranges of your choice, peeled off all membrane with a sharp knife sliced crosswise into thin slices

1 small container of arugula or 2 bunches of watercress stems removed

1 bunch of scallion’s roots trimmed and most of the green tops removed, finely diced and rinsed in ice cold water. Drain immediately.

Fresh Fruit of your choice. Pears are good now, Sliced thinly

Nuts of your choice, Macadamia or Cashews

Dressing

Ingredients:

6-7 tablespoons of x.v.o.o.

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar or French Lavender Vinegar

(Optional) Tondo, White Balsamic Reduction to drizzle over top of salad

Whisk the vinegar salt and pepper. Add the oil slowly whisking all the while until the dressing is smooth.

To Assemble:

Arrange the arugula on a plate place orange slices around and on top. Add some fruit

Spoon some dressing around and over the salad plates. Drizzle with the Tondo Vinegar

Dispense some nuts over the top.

This is a good salad for this time of the year. Full Flavors and a balance of textures.

Does not require much of your time, and is worth the effort.