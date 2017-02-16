Seasonably cold/windy today, warmer this weekend!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As expected, we are ending the week on a quiet note with lots of sunshine and seasonably chilly temps. Our average high is 39 for the 17th of February, today highs will range from 35 to 40; however, a breeze will make it feel like the 20s!

Our forecast for the weekend essentially remains on track. With the passage of a warm front, temperatures reach if not exceed 50 degrees Saturday. Then for Sunday, more mild weather is on tap with highs near 50.

We'll be storm-free not only this weekend, but into early next week. As of now, our next chance for unsettled weather (coming in the form of rain) will be next Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

Thanks to high pressure, today will be a nice day with seasonably chilly temperatures. We expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The northwesterly wind won’t be as intense as it was yesterday, but gusts to over 20 mph are likely. The wind will really drop off this evening as the ridge of high pressure moves directly over Southern New England.

Winds will remain light tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 20s, perhaps the teens in many outlying areas if the sky remains clear long enough. Clouds in advance of a warm front will eventually overspread the state and that will put a halt on the temperature drop.

A TASTE OF SPRING THIS WEEKEND…

It now looks like mild air will arrive even sooner! There is the potential for 50 degree highs by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures could top 50 degrees in some locations. We’ll have a blend of clouds and sunshine and south or southwesterly breeze will freshen during the afternoon.

Temperatures will only fall into the 30s to near 40 degrees tomorrow night under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will pass through the state Saturday night and Sunday morning. However, cold air will lag behind the front. That means, Sunday will be another mild day with highs ranging from the middle 40s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 50s elsewhere. These are temperatures we normally expect in late March, which is early spring. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny Sunday and there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze that will probably gust to over 20 mph at times.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

High pressure over Eastern Canada and Northern New England will push colder air southward across all of New England Sunday night and Monday. Still, temperatures will likely remain a little above normal. The normal high for Monday, February 20th, is 40 degrees. We expect highs 40-45 Monday afternoon with plenty of bright sunshine. A brisk northerly breeze will diminish later in the day.

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens and 20s Monday night.

Tuesday will feature abundant sunshine, much lighter winds, and highs in the low and middle 40s.

The cooling trend won’t last very long. By midweek, temperatures will be on the rise once again and they’ll be up around 50 degrees, if not higher, Wednesday and Thursday!

We should also note, there are no big storms in the forecast through at least Thursday of next week and probably beyond. However, there are signs our weather will turn much colder and stormy again by late February and early March.

WINTER STORM DIANA RECAP…

Winter Storm Diana began Sunday morning. It brought a period of moderate to heavy snow followed by a period of freezing rain and rain for much of the state. There was a light wintry mix last night and a few snow showers and snow squalls in parts of the state this morning.

Total snowfall generally ranged from 3-8” in Connecticut. If you are looking for specific snowfall totals here are some links:

This is a link to the CT DOT:

http://www.dotdata.ct.gov/WeatherRoundUp/WRU_Reports/WRU_Report_S8.HTM

On the heels of Winter Storm Diana, we had powerful winds today. The WIND ADVISORY was upgraded to a HIGH WIND WARNING across all of Southern Connecticut. We had gusts to 60 or near 60 mph in Bridgeport, West Haven, and New London Ledge. At one point this afternoon, 8,000 Eversource customers were without power.

Cold temperatures accompanied the strong winds. Highs today were in the low and middle 30s across much of the state. Wind chill temperatures were in the teens and 20s, but they occasionally dipped into the single digits.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

