John Kerry to oversee global affairs initiative at Yale

Former Secretary of State John Kerry will oversee a new program at Yale University dedicated to addressing global challenges through teaching and research.

Yale announced Thursday that he'll lead the Kerry Initiative as the Ivy League institution's first Distinguished Fellow for Global Affairs.

The university says Kerry will lead a seminar in the next academic year and work with scholars to apply their expertise on issues such as failing states and the challenge of authoritarianism, violent extremism and climate change.

Yale President Peter Salovey said the initiative will elevate discourse on key issues and help develop new policy ideas.

The former U.S. senator from Massachusetts and Democratic nominee for president graduated from Yale in 1966. He served as secretary of state during President Barack Obama's second term.

