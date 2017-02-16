Mom says 3-year-old was abandoned in daycare bathroom

Three-year-old Aubrey's mother says her child was left along in the bathroom of a daycare in Wallingford (Submitted)

A mom says the teachers at a Wallingford daycare abandoned her daughter in disgusting conditions.

Fortunately, the little girl is okay, but her mom is speaking up so that other parents can protect their children

“You would never think something like that could possibly happen, that's the furthest thing from your mind,” Bernadette Sorbo said.

She hasn’t wanted to let her daughter out of her arms because on Valentine’s Day, she said her 3-year-old Aubrey was abandoned at the YMCA’s Learning Community Daycare in Wallingford.

“I was in shock, I think I’m still in shocked,” Sorbo said.

She said Aubrey’s father went to pick her up at the daycare, but nobody was there and the doors were locked.

When Sorbo got a call, she said she didn’t panic.

“I just thought we were going to walk in and find teachers in there or somebody else in there with Aubrey,” Sorbo said.

But that’s not what happened.

Sorbo used a keypad to get inside and searched the daycare, and when she finally found her daughter it was heartbreaking.

Aubrey was sitting alone, on a toilet in the bathroom covered in feces.

“I felt horrible for her. I couldn't imagine. My thoughts were how she felt and what was going through her head,” Sorbo said.

No adults were inside the daycare, she said, and she has no idea how long her daughter was sitting there by herself.

“The biggest struggle is I put my trust in these people,” Sorbo said.

She cleaned her daughter up and brought her home. Aubrey seems fine physically, but appears to fear being abandoned again.

“She was waking up a couple hours on the hour, every hour, calling for me, calling for dad, screaming and crying,” Sorbo said.

She added that the daycare director apologized but said mistakes happen and insisted the learning community is a safe place for her daughter.

After everything that's happened, Sorbo said she doesn't believe that's the truth.

“For someone to just neglect her like that without even a thought of what happened to her that day is horrifying,” Sorbo said.

The Learning Community is on Choate’s campus, but is operated by the YMCA.

The YMCA did not return requests for comment.

