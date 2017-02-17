Roof collapses in Ansonia

A roof collapse was reported at the former SHW property on Main Street in Ansonia. (Ansonia Fire Dept. photo)

Firefighters said they responded to a roof collapse in Ansonia on Thursday.

They said the collapse happened at 25 Main St., which is the old SHW Inc. property, right next to the Farrell property.

They were called around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a substantial portion of the roof had collapsed.

One person was inside at the time, but he escaped without being hurt.

Firefighters said the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.