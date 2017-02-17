Firefighters battle heavy fire at home in Gales Ferry

Firefighters battled a house fire on Warbler Way in Gales Ferry on Friday. (@QVEC911 photo)

Firefighters arrived to a home in Gales Ferry on Friday morning to find it fully engulfed in flames.

They said it was burning at 5 Warbler Way.

Gales Ferry firefighters said a full assignment of crews was sent to fight the fire.

Crews from Ledyard, Preston City, Poquetanuck, the sub base, Yantic, Mohegan Tribal and Griswold joined the fight.

The Ledyard Ambulance was also called to the scene, though there were no reports of any injuries.

Fire officials confirmed that everyone inside the home made it out.

They urged drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.