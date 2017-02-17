Violent sneaker thief sought by Hamden police

A man accused of stealing a pair of sneakers from a store in Hamden and fighting with a store employee about it is being sought by police.

Police said they responded to the Bob's Stores on Dixwell Avenue around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

They found that a man left the store wearing the sneakers and was approached by a loss prevention officer.

The officer told the suspect to go to the security office.

Once inside, the suspect became angry and fought with the officer, according to police.

Police said the officer suffered an injury to his finger, which required medical attention.

The man fled from the store then drove off in a brown Infiniti.

Police described his as wearing a black hat and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department.

