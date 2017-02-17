Investigators: Nothing criminal happened at daycare where girl was left behind

Aubrey was left in a bathroom at a YMCA daycare in Wallingford. (Family photo)

Parents in Wallingford are outraged after a three year-old was left behind in a daycare alone and in filthy conditions.

Eyewitness news covered the story early this week.

Tonight, the school is taking action. Eyewitness News reporter Matthew Campbell is outside the daycare, where parents are currently meeting with school officials.

It was a day of meetings here, this afternoon, there was an internal staff and teacher meeting. Now there's this one with parents. The mother of the child left behind is in attendance to voice her concerns.

"This is a three year-old child where something could have gone horribly wrong," said the girl's mother, Bernadette Sorbo.

Sorbo is fortunately able to play with her daughter Aubrie today with no problems at all.

Police said they received a phone call from Aubrie's father and Sorbo's ex-husband Timothy McWade on Feb. 14, just after 6:30 p.m.

McWade told them that he was at the YMCA Daycare on the Choate Campus and that his daughter was left in the building. All of the workers had left.

When police arrived, police found 3-year-old Aubrey and Sorbo sitting inside their vehicle.

They spoke with McWade, who reported that he arrived to pick up the girl around 6 p.m. and noticed none of the lights were off inside the building. The staff also appeared to have left. He looked inside and found Aubrey's coat and lunch bag still inside.

They found the girl in the bathroom. She was sitting on the toilet awaiting help.

"You should have realized from the first minute she went missing in the classroom, how did it go on for so long?" said Sorbo.

It's unclear exactly how long Aubrie was left alone, but when she was found, her parents said she was sitting in her own feces.

Wallingford police and DCF are both looking into the incident, but police said no criminal charges will be filed.

"If I was to do that in my own home and leave my child behind, I would have my daughter taken away from me and I would be put in jail. So why isn't anything being done to the people who do this to my child?" Sorbo said.

An email informing parents of a staff meeting at four followed by a meeting with parents was sent out.

Sorbo said she wasn't invited, even though she hasn't officially dis-enrolled Aubrie.

Investigators concluded that there was a breakdown of internal procedures. They said Aubrey had not been intentionally left behind.

They said that while the situation is one of "an alarming nature," there was nothing criminal about it.

The Department of Children and Families, along with the Office of Early Childhood, which oversee daycare licensing, are conducting an investigation.

The YMCA has not returned phone calls about the case.

However, it did say that it was holding an afternoon meeting on Friday to speak with concerned parents.

