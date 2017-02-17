Windsor K9's medical bills keep piling up, colleagues seek help

Police have launched a fundraising website to help cover mounting medical bills for a soon-to-be retired K9.

Officer Steve Vesco's K9, Iko, has a herniated disc that has almost paralyzed him.

The pair are with the Windsor Police Department.

The Connecticut Police Work Dog Association said that the dog has undergone several treatments and surgery to fix the disc.

However, the expenses have gotten to be too much.

Vesco said he's been scrambling to find a way to pay for his partner's expenses.

His friend Wayne Cabral set up a GoFundMe account to help with the efforts. Cabral also sent the information to the Connecticut Police Work Dog Association.

The page has been shared hundreds of times and has raised more than $3,300 in 21 hours.

For information on donating, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.