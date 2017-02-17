New year, new Shamrock shakes, new straw for McDonald's

McDonald's is hoping the luck of the Irish will attract more customers to its signature Shamrock Shake.

The hook this year?

Four new flavors and a high-tech straw.

The new flavors include:

Chocolate shamrock - Vanilla soft serve and chocolate flavored syrup under the original Shamrock Shake. It's topped off with green sprinkles, whipped topping and a cherry.

Shamrock chocolate chip frappe - Chocolate chips and hint of coffee. It's topped with green sprinkles, whipped topping and chocolate drizzle.

Shamrock mocha - Hot mocha espresso, steamed whole or nonfat milk, mint and mocha flavored syrup, whipped topping and chocolate drizzle.

Shamrock hot chocolate - Hot chocolate with mint flavor. It's made with whole or nonfat milk, mint and mocha-flavored syrup. It's topped with whipped topping and chocolate drizzle.

And of course, there's still the regular Shamrock Shake.

The new drinks are available through March 20.

A new feature the restaurant is offering with the shakes is a new straw.

The straw includes a "suction tube for reverse axial withdrawal."

The fast food chain said its goal is to deliver the ideal flavor ratio of 50 percent chocolate and 50 percent mint in every sip of the Chocolate Shamrock Shake.

McDonald's said proceeds from Shamrock Shakes support the Ronald McDonald House, which serves 7 million children and families around the world each year.

It said 25 cents from each shake sold during March 11 through March 17 goes to the RMHC.

