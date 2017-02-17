PD: Ledyard man arrested for selling mushrooms, marijuana

James Bredeweg, 53, of Ledyard was arrested for selling marijuana hallucinogenic mushrooms. (Ledyard Police Department)

A Ledyard man was arrested for selling marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to police.

Police said James Bredeweg, 53, was arrested at a residence on Lake Street around 9 a.m.

Investigators executed a search and seizure warrant following a three week investigation.

Marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, cash, scales and packaging materials were seized from the property.

Bredeweg was charged with possession of marijuana greater than 4 oz., possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a 1,500 bond and is expected to appear in court March 2.

