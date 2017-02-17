PD: Ledyard man arrested for selling mushrooms, marijuana - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Ledyard man arrested for selling mushrooms, marijuana

Posted: Updated:
James Bredeweg, 53, of Ledyard was arrested for selling marijuana hallucinogenic mushrooms. (Ledyard Police Department) James Bredeweg, 53, of Ledyard was arrested for selling marijuana hallucinogenic mushrooms. (Ledyard Police Department)
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -

A Ledyard man was arrested for selling marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to police.

Police said James Bredeweg, 53, was arrested at a residence on Lake Street around 9 a.m.

Investigators executed a search and seizure warrant following a three week investigation.

Marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, cash, scales and packaging materials were seized from the property.

Bredeweg was charged with possession of marijuana greater than 4 oz., possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a 1,500 bond and is expected to appear in court March 2.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.