Police looking for man who stole from Hamden Walgreen's

Hamden police said Friday they are looking for a man who stole items from a Walgreen's.

The thefts were committed on February 2 and February 12 at the Walgreen's on Whitney Avenue.

Police said baby formula and feminine products were stolen.

The suspect is described as a 5'10" bald white male, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and a plain jacket, according to officials.

Police said he was seen entering a dark-colored Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (203) 230-4000.

