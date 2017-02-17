Danielson man charged in fatal Rhode Island crash

Rhode Island state police said a Danielson man has been charged in a fatal three-car crash in January.

Police said James E. Beattie, 39, of Danielson was arrested after an investigation showed he was under the influence of cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash on Route 101 on January 29.

One was person was killed and two people were seriously injured, including Beattie.

He was charged with:

Driving to endanger, resulting in death

Driving to endanger, resulting in physical injury

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in death

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in serious bodily injury

Possession of child pornography

During the investigation, police said they also found Beattie had child pornography on his cell phone.

Beattie's car was heading westbound when he crossed into the eastbound and struck another car head-on, which caused the car to spin and hit a third car, police said.

Beattie and a passenger in his car were seriously injured. They were taken to Rhode Island hospital where Beattie was arrested Friday.

The driver of the car that was hit head-on, Orlando E. Colon, 40, of Southbridge, Mass. died of his injuries.

