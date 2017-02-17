Police investigating robbery at gas station in Farmington

Police are investigating robbery occurred at the Sunoco Gas Station in Farmingon on Friday. (WFSB)

Two people were arrested after an armed robbery at a gas station in Farmington and police pursuit through multiple towns on Friday.

The robbery occurred at the Fastrac Sunoco gas station on Farmington Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Police said one suspect robbed the store at gunpoint, where they stole cigarettes, while another person awaited in a nearby car.

Police said the driver was identified as Kenneth McManus, 29, of Ellington, CT and the passenger was Jason Thomas, 36, of Hartford.

After the robbery was reported to surrounding law enforcement agencies, officers from the Avon Police Department spotted the vehicle and started a pursuit. After the pursuit was "disengaged" by the Avon police officers, Simsbury police pursued the vehicle on Route 185 before it moved into Bloomfield. Officers from the Hartford Police Department "re-initiated a pursuit" before it was stopped in the area of Sigourney Street.

There were no injuries reported to police during the robbery.

Both men had several pre-existing warrants in several jurisdictions, according to police.

Police called it "an active and unfolding investigation." Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.