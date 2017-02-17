Cooler/Breezy, Briefly...then Mild/Unsettled

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As expected, today will much cooler than yesterday - but still above average for this time of February! Our average high for the 20th is 40° ...and today, many communities will be above that; in fact, as of the Noon hour, temperatures ranged from 40 to 50 across CT. A northerly breeze will prevent them from going up much more, so they'll remain steady through mid-afternoon. Additionally, that breeze will make it feel a tad chiller.

Tomorrow will be dry and seasonably cool. We'll start the day in the 20s and warm to the lower 40s by the afternoon with increasing cloud cover. Those clouds will move in as high pressure moves out, in advance of a weak storm system. That system will bring the chance for some showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday. For the latter half of the week, temperatures will be the big weather headline as we head into the 50s Wednesday and well into the 60s Thursday. Friday will be mild again with a slight chance for an isolated shower.

For the upcoming weekend, as of now, Saturday appears to be mild (highs in the 50s) but wet with the potential for heavier rain - especially during the afternoon and evening. For Sunday, anticipate dry weather but it will be cooler with highs back in the 40s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

-------------------------------------------------

RECORD WARMTH YESTERDAY

What a day! The spectacular warmth we experienced yesterday will go in the record books for some of us: Bridgeport’s 63 degrees was a new record high. The old record was 61 degrees, set in 1997. Bradley's high of 57 did not come close to the standing record of 67 set in the 1980s, but it was still a gorgeous day right?

GENERALLY QUIET NEXT WEEK

Slightly cooler Today and Tomorrow

Today will be a cooler day. High pressure over eastern Canada will continue to push colder air southward across New England during the day today. Yet, even though the day will be cooler, temperatures will likely remain a little above normal. The normal high for February 20th, is 40 degrees and we expect highs in the low and middle 40s this afternoon. There will be plenty of bright sunshine along with the “coolish” weather. A brisk northerly breeze will diminish later in the day.

High pressure will build southward across New England tonight. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens and 20s.

Tomorrow will be cool and pleasant. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature, with the system centered almost directly overhead. Under the core of high pressure, the wind will be light. Sunshine will probably mix with high clouds during the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 40s.

Showers Tuesday night and Wednesday

Light rain or rain showers will come Tuesday night and linger thru Wednesday morning. That's because high pressure will move east of New England Tuesday night and a warm front will approach the region from the west. You should expect increasing cloudiness Tuesday night with showers soon following. This system won’t be a big storm, with only a couple of tenths of an inch of rain possible. The wet weather should end by mid-morning Wednesday, and partly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon. A southwesterly flow could push temperatures well up into the 50s, if not higher.

Warm Thursday

Fair weather will return Wednesday night and Thursday as it remains unseasonably warm. The models are suggesting readings in the lower-60s. Keep in mind the normal high for this time of year is right around 40 degrees!

Unsettled Friday and Saturday, quieter Sunday

Soggy weather will come late Friday and Saturday. During this period, a storm will move across the Great Lakes Region and mild, moist air will flow northward into New England. Therefore, we expect the sky to become cloudy later in the day Friday, with shower activity possible by Friday evening. Temperatures should climb into the lower 50s. More rain is possible Friday night as a cold front charges through the state. Rain is also looking likely during the day on Saturday.

Cooler and drier weather will settle into the region Sunday as the storm exits and high pressure builds into the Northeast.

WINTER STORM DIANA RECAP

Winter Storm Diana began Sunday morning. It brought a period of moderate to heavy snow followed by a period of freezing rain and rain for much of the state. There was a light wintry mix last night and a few snow showers and snow squalls in parts of the state this morning.

Total snowfall generally ranged from 3-8” in Connecticut.

On the heels of Winter Storm Diana, we had powerful winds today. The WIND ADVISORY was upgraded to a HIGH WIND WARNING across all of Southern Connecticut. We had gusts to 60 or near 60 mph in Bridgeport, West Haven, and New London Ledge. At one point this afternoon, 8,000 Eversource customers were without power.

Cold temperatures accompanied the strong winds. Highs today were in the low and middle 30s across much of the state. Wind chill temperatures were in the teens and 20s, but they occasionally dipped into the single digits.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”