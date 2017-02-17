Woodbridge warns residents after bobcat sightings

Woodbridge is warning residents to be on alert after a number of bobcat sightings over the last few weeks. (WFSB)

Woodbridge is warning residents to be on alert after a number of bobcat sightings over the last few weeks.

While the wild cat typically doesn't attack people, there was an incident in our state just last month.

"We do live near the preserve so we're sort of used to hearing stuff," resident Sharon Carpenos said.

While Sharon Carpenos said she hasn't spotted any bobcats herself, Woodbridge police said plenty of others have.

According to officials, there have been sightings in the areas of Rimmon Road, Peck Hill Road, and most recently Newton Road.

"I have chickens, so I'm very interested when I hear that kind of news. It's good to be on guard," resident John Hultgren said.

Wildlife biologists with the state said bobcat attacks on humans are pretty rare, but are not unprecedented.

Bobcats are most active just after dusk and before dawn and are known as patient hunters, stating their prey from rabbits, squirrels and deer to even domestic livestock and poultry.

"I have them in coops, but they do free range. I have dogs, maybe the dogs will keep them away," said Hultgren.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's wildlife division said Connecticut's bobcat population has been increasing over the last few years.

Experts advise that if residents see one, they need to keep their distance, make a lot of noise and slowly back up.

