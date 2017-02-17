Questions raised on school liability after teen dies of malnourishment, abuse

New questions began swirling around the tragic death of 17 year-old Matthew Tirado. At 5'9", a Hartford teenager who was abused and malnourished was only 84 lbs. when died early this week.

Many want to know why his teachers, who are mandated reporters, didn't report his condition.

School administrators said it wasn't reported because he hadn't been in school for more than a year.

Tirado, who had autism, was found with suspicious body trauma and severe malnutrition, according to the state medical examiner.

His mother Katira Tirado is behind bars and has been charged with cruelty because Tirado was also found with broken ribs and a cut on his head.

Eyewitness News learned the 17-year-old was a Hartford public school student who was bussed to the Oak Hill School in Bristol.

The school serves students with special needs.

Oak Hill School's president Barry Simon said February 1, 2016 was the last time Tirado walked through the doors.

He said during Tirado's time at Oak Hill, he didn't seem malnourished, but administrators did report truancy concerns to DCF and was later told Tirado's mother didn't want him attending the school.

So what happened in the span of one year?

We went to Hartford Public Schools to find out and were only told an internal review was being conducted.

Last week, the Office of the Child Advocate released a report that followed a nine-month investigation.

It detailed some of the failing within Hartford schools when it came to responding to child abuse and neglect allegations, especially when it came to those with special needs.

"What we found is the majority of the reports found that the majority of the allegations concerned children with special needs," child advocate Sarah Egan said.

Police have not mentioned the school's shortcomings.

