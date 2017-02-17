Hartford BOE will introduce plan to improve handling of child abuse reports

The Hartford Board of Education will develop a plan Tuesday to address the systemic problems investigated by the Child Advocate last week.

A report by the Child Advocate's office found serious failings in the school's handling of child abuse reports.

The report was ordered after the arrest of former Hartford public schools administrator Eduardo Genao.

Genao allegedly sent sexual texts to a 13-year-old girl. He was charged with risk of injury to a minor and has pleaded not guilty.

The review found a number of problems within the system, including:

The school district did not review and update its mandated reporting policy as legally required.

Mandated reporters were not adequately trained.

Mandated reporters failed to report suspicions that school employees had neglected or abused students.

DCF did not have a system to efficiently document, track and address mandated reporting that was mishandled

School employees involved in misconduct were not effectively held accountable

Children with disabilities are especially vulnerable to abuse and neglect.

"We are shocked dismayed and angry over the findings in the report and we have expressed our appreciation for the work of Child Advocate and her staff. We also appreciate and agree with the public statements made by the acting superintendent, Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and look forward to considering and acting upon her proposed action plan at our meeting on Tuesday," said the Board of Education in a statement.

Officials said the district will "redouble" it's oversight role and revise past procedures.

