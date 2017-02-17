PD: 11-year-old sexually assaulted by mother's boyfriend

A 27-year-old man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter.

According to Connecticut State Police, on February 10, 2017, an 11-year-old reported a sexual relationship with her mother's live in boyfriend.

The girl told police that it had been going on for several months.

The boyfriend, Timothy Miceli Jr., was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Miceli is being held on a $750,000 bond and will appear in Rockville Superior Court on February 21.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.