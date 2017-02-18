Hartford police investigating overnight homicide

Manchester police say three people were killed and two others injured in a serious overnight crash on Route 44.More >
Authorities closed Church Street in New Haven just before 8 a.m. ahead of the Yale University graduation ceremonies on Monday.More >
Some tourists in British Columbia got a bit of a scare when a sea lion grabbed a little girl and dragged her into the water.More >
Beware of contaminated pool water. The CDC is warning of a parasitic diarrhea-causing infection linked to pools and water playgrounds.More >
A Bristol man was killed Sunday night when the motorcycle he was driving struck a guard rail in Keney Park in Hartford. According to police, 46-year-old Michael Kowalski was killed in the accident on Sunday.More >
Billy Bush broke his silence Sunday night about the infamous Donald Trump "Access Hollywood" tape that had Trump making vulgar comments about women, and eventually led to Bush losing his job on "Today."More >
Monday will be rainy, especially during the afternoon. Low pressure will move into the Northeast from the Great Lakes.More >
Drivers may soon be revving their engines and racing around the New London-Waterford Speedbowlonce again.More >
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant.More >
