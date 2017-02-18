Route 140 closed in Ellington due to crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic Alert

Route 140 closed in Ellington due to crash

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

A stretch of Route 140 in Ellington is closed because of an accident.

The roadway is closed between Jacobs Hill and Buff Cap roads in both directions, officials said.

The single-vehicle accident reportedly involving a utility pole and power lines were brought down onto the roadway.  There are a few customers without power according to Eversource.

There is no word if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

